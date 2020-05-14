KP Tissue Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for KP Tissue in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64.

KPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

KP Tissue stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.08. 9,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,441. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$7.73 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.49 million and a P/E ratio of -33.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.90.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$375.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$345.70 million.

In other news, Director David A. Spraley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,416.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

