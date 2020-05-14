Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Holdings Boosted by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,417 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,632,000 after buying an additional 326,342 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,092,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,707,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

