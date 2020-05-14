KZ Cash (KZC) Price Reaches $0.0518 on Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $81,077.56 and $424.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008389 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.