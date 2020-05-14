Lambda (LAMB) One Day Volume Tops $41.08 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and $41.08 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02008328 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00085429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00170114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,885,924 tokens. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

