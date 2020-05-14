Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $266,173.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,626,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,065,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, May 11th, Langley Steinert sold 14,514 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $359,947.20.

On Friday, May 8th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $598,594.23.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $592,351.37.

On Monday, May 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $278,779.32.

On Friday, May 1st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $270,615.24.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $271,215.54.

On Monday, April 27th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $247,923.90.

On Friday, April 24th, Langley Steinert sold 8,359 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $167,347.18.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 924 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $18,489.24.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $241,080.48.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,551. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 59,333 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1,184.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after buying an additional 506,955 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.