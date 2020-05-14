Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Up 6.9% in April

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 13,600,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.68. 8,116,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,541,361. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $308,958,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $131,418,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $181,311,000 after buying an additional 2,773,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,262,000 after buying an additional 2,650,983 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

