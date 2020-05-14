Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Short Interest Update

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ LAWS traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $29.40. 460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,437. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.84. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. Also, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $401,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,100 shares of company stock worth $600,574. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

