Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 162 ($2.13) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 150.60 ($1.98).

Shares of LON:LTG traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 124.70 ($1.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $836.56 million and a PE ratio of 77.81. Learning Technologies Group has a 12 month low of GBX 79.50 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29).

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.64), for a total transaction of £1,625,000 ($2,137,595.37).

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

