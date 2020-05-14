Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1,331.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,507 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.09% of Leidos worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $131,668,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Leidos by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 439,469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $30,870,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 828,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,896,000 after purchasing an additional 281,042 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.83. The stock had a trading volume of 939,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,170. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

