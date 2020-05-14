Lethean Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Lethean has a market cap of $76,650.24 and approximately $10.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.66 or 0.02003493 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00084193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00169311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

