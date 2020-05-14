LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $179.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $143.25 on Thursday. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.