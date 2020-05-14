LIFE Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 62.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded 90.7% lower against the US dollar. One LIFE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. LIFE has a market capitalization of $117,826.72 and $9,890.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.01985355 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00083766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00168218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000156 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

