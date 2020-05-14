Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Lightbridge stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. 74,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,238. Lightbridge has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

