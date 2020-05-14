Lightning Bitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $819,321.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00014674 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $819,321.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00452168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003339 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005350 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.