LINA (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Top Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. LINA has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $183,915.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINA has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.85 or 0.03442661 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030750 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,074,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINA is lina.network.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

