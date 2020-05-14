Lincoln National Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.80. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 258,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $67.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

