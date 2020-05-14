Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 447.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LQDA. ValuEngine cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.40. Liquidia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 52,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $258,503.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 175,573 shares of company stock valued at $862,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.