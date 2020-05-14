Litecoin Cash Trading Up 14.8% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex, HitBTC, Exrates and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.21 million and $77,668.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.01688952 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,647.06 or 0.99810898 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 674,928,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Mercatox, Braziliex, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

