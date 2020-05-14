Litecred (LTCR) Achieves Market Cap of $11,680.63

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded up 117.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Litecred coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecred has traded up 117.4% against the US dollar. Litecred has a market capitalization of $11,680.63 and $31.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecred alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00774971 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00033835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026037 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007822 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00265648 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00142017 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Litecred

Litecred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.