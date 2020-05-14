Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.25 Billion

Posted by on May 14th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post $15.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.47 billion and the lowest is $14.98 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $14.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $63.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.27 billion to $63.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.90 billion to $68.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $364.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply