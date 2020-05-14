Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post $15.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.47 billion and the lowest is $14.98 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $14.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $63.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.27 billion to $63.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.90 billion to $68.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $364.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

