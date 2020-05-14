Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $7.90 on Thursday, reaching $356.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,129. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

