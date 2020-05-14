LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 45,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,142. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54.

LONZA GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

