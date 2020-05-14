Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,840 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 71,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 44.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,513,000 after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 206.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $261.92 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.89 and its 200 day moving average is $255.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.