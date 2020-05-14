LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. LSI Industries’ rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LSI Industries an industry rank of 42 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of LYTS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 7,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,431. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $145.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 2.18.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in LSI Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,095,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 266,489 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 348,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 131,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

