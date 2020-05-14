Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Shares of LULU opened at $229.39 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.47 and its 200 day moving average is $220.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

