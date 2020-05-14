LUXCoin Price Hits $0.0933 on Top Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a market cap of $834,073.19 and approximately $8,953.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,950,913 coins and its circulating supply is 8,943,681 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

