Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($2.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.47) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($10.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.57. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $121.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

