Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. National Securities cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,826.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

