Maincoin (MNC) Trading Up 52.2% Over Last 7 Days

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. Maincoin has a total market cap of $690,800.29 and $20,136.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maincoin

MNC is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,369,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin's official website is maincoin.money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

