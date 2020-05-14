MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of MKTX opened at $504.74 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $517.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,170 shares of company stock valued at $15,074,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $7,108,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

