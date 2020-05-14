MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,860.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,170 shares of company stock worth $15,074,363. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.86.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $504.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $517.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

