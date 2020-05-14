Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,957,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,439,000 after purchasing an additional 331,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,404,000 after buying an additional 487,837 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $105.10 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

