Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.49 per share, with a total value of $174,490.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.17.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $160.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

