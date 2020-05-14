Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is ING Groep NV’s 5th Largest Position

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 525,353 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 5.8% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $135,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,263,000 after purchasing an additional 663,720 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

NYSE MA traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,290,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.66 and its 200 day moving average is $287.05. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.