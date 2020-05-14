Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Boosted by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 5.1% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $134,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.24. The stock had a trading volume of 552,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.