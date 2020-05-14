Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,670,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 29,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 29.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 466,632 shares of company stock worth $1,063,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Matador Resources by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Matador Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 53,078 shares during the period.

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 5,715,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,739,056. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 4.76.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.