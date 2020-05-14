Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Hits $0.0147 on Major Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $194,677.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinEgg, HADAX and DDEX. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00454911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003437 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003023 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005257 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 646,656,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,508,536 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, LBank, HADAX, CoinEgg and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

