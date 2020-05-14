Matthew A. Troka Sells 7,001 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.70. 1,088,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,558. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CDW by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

