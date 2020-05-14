MB8 Coin (MB8) Market Cap Achieves $1.52 Million

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. One MB8 Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange. MB8 Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $578.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MB8 Coin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00096633 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00057856 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MB8 Coin Profile

MB8 is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,862,391 coins. MB8 Coin’s official website is mb8coin.io. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MB8 Coin

MB8 Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MB8 Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MB8 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MB8 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.