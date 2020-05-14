Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 1,952 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $235,333,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $182,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

