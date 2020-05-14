MCO Price Reaches $5.71 (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, MCO has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One MCO token can currently be bought for about $5.71 or 0.00058741 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Cashierest, BigONE and Liqui. MCO has a total market cap of $90.22 million and approximately $55.12 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.08 or 0.03404330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00054983 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030730 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001831 BTC.

About MCO

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto.

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, OKEx, BigONE, DDEX, ABCC, EXX, Gate.io, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinnest, Cobinhood, IDEX, Cashierest, Coinrail, Liqui, Huobi, LATOKEN, Bit-Z and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

