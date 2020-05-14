Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Mdu Resources Group worth $33,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

In other news, CEO David C. Barney bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at $769,331.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Goodin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $226,035. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NYSE MDU traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.