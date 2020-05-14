Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of MDLA opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. Medallia has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.49.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $169,661.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $973,064.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,876,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,922,512.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,371 shares of company stock worth $11,467,562.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 325.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.