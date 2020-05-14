MediBloc [QRC20] Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,471.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.68 or 0.02108257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.74 or 0.02488987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00455166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00678232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00065164 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00447818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

