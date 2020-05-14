Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after buying an additional 4,377,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,581,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,810,000 after purchasing an additional 612,306 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,612,000 after purchasing an additional 708,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.15. 2,206,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,078. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

