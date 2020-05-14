Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $324,172.67 and $1,879.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00771163 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037564 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00256197 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002406 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001137 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

