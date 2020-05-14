Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.74. 644,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,830,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

