Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,454 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

MRK traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,882,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809,506. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.