Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €94.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €94.00 ($109.30) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.57 ($125.08).

MRK opened at €104.90 ($121.98) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.70.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

