Metaverse ETP Hits Market Cap of $8.00 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and $1.18 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.43 or 0.02073825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00064855 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010409 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,173,890 coins and its circulating supply is 78,173,785 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

